CHARLES FALLIS (1927 - 2019)
CHARLES LOUIS FALLIS
September 3, 1927 ~ May 17, 2019

Charles Louis Fallis, 91, of Salem, VA, was called to heaven by his Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019. His many diverse accomplishments included rising to Postal Service senior management, then the Presidency of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. He was a veteran of WWII and the Korean Conflict. In 2004 he was awarded the highest honor of his native state of Kentucky, the title of Kentucky Colonel. He was a true patriot and a devout Christian, an unpretentious man of wisdom, integrity and honor, and a beloved family man.
Charles is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Betty, who made her heavenly journey in 2015.
He is survived by his son, Steven; daughters, Jane, Beth and Susan; his brothers, Ray and Norman; and a sister Ruth; We shall ever miss him.
A memorial service will be held in Harrodsburg, KY, at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on June 1, 2019
