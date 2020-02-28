

Charles Francis Fox (Age 51)



Of Dubai, UAE, passed away on February 25,2020 in Arlington, VA. Charles was born in Seoul, South Korea to Donald L. and Song Hui Fox on December 18, 1968.

He graduated from Washington & Lee High School in Arlington, VA, in 1986. He received his Bachelor's of Science and his Master's of Architecture Degrees at Virginia Tech. He worked as an architect both in the United States and in Dubai, UAE. He was one of the founding principals of the architecture and engineering firm, AE7.

Charles is preceded in death by his father, Donald L. Fox and stepfather, William MacKenzie. Charles is survived by his fiancée, Ovadan Kulyyeva, his ex-wife of 22 years, Carol Sievers Fox, his sons, Henry Wolfgang Fox, Jackson Harold Fox, and Stuart Truman Fox, his sister, Suzanne Fox, and his mother, Song H Fox.

Charles' family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Capital Caring Health Halquist Center.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday February 29, at National Funeral Home with the Reverend Choi of Rothem Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will follow at National Memorial Park.