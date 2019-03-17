Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES GALL. View Sign

GALL CHARLES PETER GALL Charles Peter Gall, 82, died in Minneapolis, MN on March 9, 2019, after enduring 14 years of living with Parkinson's Disease with the same grace and humor he gave us throughout his life. Born and raised in Michigan by his parents Mary Elizabeth and Bill Gall, Peter went to Princeton to get a BA magna cum laude, served as an intelligence officer in the Army, then started his life-long career as a journalist. For 18 years he reported in Washington, DC, (with a three-year detour to Moscow) with The Wall Street Journal and McGraw-Hill. He was press secretary for two U.S. senators, Hugh Scott and Thomas Kuchel, then worked for Leon Panetta at the U.S. Office for

GALL CHARLES PETER GALL Charles Peter Gall, 82, died in Minneapolis, MN on March 9, 2019, after enduring 14 years of living with Parkinson's Disease with the same grace and humor he gave us throughout his life. Born and raised in Michigan by his parents Mary Elizabeth and Bill Gall, Peter went to Princeton to get a BA magna cum laude, served as an intelligence officer in the Army, then started his life-long career as a journalist. For 18 years he reported in Washington, DC, (with a three-year detour to Moscow) with The Wall Street Journal and McGraw-Hill. He was press secretary for two U.S. senators, Hugh Scott and Thomas Kuchel, then worked for Leon Panetta at the U.S. Office for Civil Rights as public affairs director. The family moved to Leonia, New Jersey, for Peter's work with McGraw-Hill and later the UN Development Programme as deputy director of public affairs where he helped launch the Human Development Report. His final job took him to Singapore as editor/bureau chief with Petroleum Intelligence Weekly. Peter co-wrote Bring Us Together: The Nixon Team and the Civil Rights Retreat with Leon Panetta, authored Desegregation, IPI: An Individualized Approach and contributed chapters to How They Sell and Blowing the Whistle. With his wife of 57 years, Pali, he raised three wonderful children, Andrew, Sarah and Alex. He and Pali moved to Minneapolis in 2006 when their twin grandchildren Thomas and Maria were born to Sarah and husband Jim. Andrew, father of Dylan and Cody, is in Kalamazoo, MI, while Alex and wife Jeni live in Vancouver, WA, with Charlie and Kira. His brother Pirie with wife Marï¿½ï¿½a Consuelo live in Bethesda, MD, and their daughter Adrian is in Fairbanks, AK, with husband Dan and son Gavin. All have a deep affection and admiration for their father/uncle/grandfather's kindness, warmth, patience, intelligence, and dedication to social justice. Peter's many talents included playing the clarinet, drawing, and watercolor painting, writing snappy, witty poems for toasts and other occasions on short notice, and keeping up his Spanish, Russian and German languages. He couldn't stop watching birds and seeking water in which to swim. When traveling widely around the world he filled notebooks with observations, sketches, mini-paintings, and poems. These are now treasured parts of his extraordinary legacy. A celebration of life will be held in Minneapolis at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Committee to Protect Journalists ( www.cpj.org ) or Struthers Parkinson's Center's Club Create ( https://www.parknicollet.com/specialtycenters/struthers-parkinsons-center ). Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 17, 2019

