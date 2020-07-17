CHARLES GALLAGHER

GALLAGHER Charles Clinton Gallagher (Age 92) Formerly of Adelphi, MD, passed away peacefully at his Silver Spring residence on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lenore, and "daughter" Linda Casselberry. Affectionately known as "Chuck" or "Mr. G" he was an exemplary musician, music educator and arranger in the MD/DC area. Charles was born on August 8, 1928 in Maquoketa, Iowa to Clint and Innabel Gallagher. He was encouraged by his father, an amateur musician, to play piano and trumpet. He earned degrees from Oberlin College and the University of Michigan and performed in the Brevard Music Center (NC) summer orchestra. Charles met and married fellow trumpet performer Lenore Hungerford then moved to the Washington DC area to play in the National Symphony Orchestra. After a brief stint in the U.S. Navy, Charles became a band director in the Prince Georges County Public Schools. He maintained a private lesson studio and accepted a part-time position teaching music theory at the University of Maryland. Charles became a full-time professor in the mid-1960's eventually teaching brass class, methods of music education and arranging as well as advising music education students. He retired following a long and distinguished career, continuing to teach privately, adjudicate/clinic bands, arranged orchestral literature for band and mentored former students. In the book Sondheim: On Music, Charles was acknowledged as the music copyist of all the musical graphics contained in Mark E. Horowitz's recent publication. He was the recipient of numerous awards and commendations from various organizations including DeMatha Catholic HS, the University of Maryland and the Maryland Music Educators Association. A true Renaissance man, he freely shared his knowledge on a myriad of subjects, particularly opera, with anyone interested. Charles was a longtime cat owner and an avid fan of the UMD men's' and women's basketball teams as well as Nationals baseball. He and his wife Lennie encouraged a myriad of students in their studies over the decades, and became "adopted" parents to Linda Casselberry, a music education student and eventual professional flutist. Mr. Gallagher's legacy will live on through the hundreds of band directors and music teachers who continue to touch lives and inspire students through music education. A memorial tribute will take place at a later date. Condolences may be posted online at www.borgwardtfuneralhome.com
Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Lenore Hungerford Gallagher Scholarship Fund, 1102 Francis Scott Key Hall, College of Arts and Humanities, University of Maryland, College Park, MD 20742.
