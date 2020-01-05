The Washington Post

Charles W. Garrett (age 87)  

Died peacefully December 30, 2019. Born in San Francisco, CA, raised in White Plains, NY and a long-time resident of McLean, VA. Beloved husband of Marianna Shepard Garrett to whom he was married for over 40 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters: Barbara Garrett-Klotz (Franz), Linda Garrett, Laura Garrett (Daniel O'Shea), and Leila Garrett-Stevens (Michael); four grandchildren and three brothers. First marriage to Constance Ruby ended in divorce. A memorial service is planned for a later date at Beverley Hills Community United Methodist Church, 3512 Old Dominion Blvd, Alexandria, VA 22305. Arrangements by Money and King of Vienna, VA. www.Moneyandking.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020
