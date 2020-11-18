1/
CHARLES GILLOM
{ "" }
CHARLES Louis GILLOM (Age 93)  
On Sunday, November 15, 2020. Predeceased by his wife, Charlene M. Gillom; infant son, Charles "Chuck" Gillom; four siblings, George and Scemonia Gilliam, Shirley Blackwell and Barbara Ivey. Survived by his children, Evelyn Corbett, Debra R. Gillom and Robin L. Gillom of Burlington, NC, Tracey Miles (Lennie) of Alexandria, VA, and Dawn Carter (Kevin) of Waldorf, MD; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Billy Gilliam; sister, Mary Duncan; devoted life partner, Helen P. Lester; other relatives and friends. Funeral services on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Plymouth Congregational Church, 5301 North Capitol St. NE, Washington, DC 20011. Visitation: 9 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 AM
Plymouth Congregational Church
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Plymouth Congregational Church
