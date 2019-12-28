

CHARLES VICTOR GIUFFRA



Passed away peacefully December 25, 2019 at home in McLean, VA. He is survived by his wife Donna, daughters Marianne and Adrienne, grandchildren Clio, Jeremy, Jessica, and Caroline, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Charles was born in 1929 and was raised in Brooklyn NY. He was a graduate of Fordham University. He worked for years in NYC and moved Washington, DC in 1966 to take a position with Bankers' Security Life Insurance. Over the years he moved within the organization and at retirement was CEO and Chairman of the Board of USLICO Corp. in Arlington.

The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Homes, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 11 a.m. at St. John the Beloved, 6420 Linway Terrace, McLean, VA. Burial will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, VA. Condolences may be offered at