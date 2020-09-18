Charles Robert Glick "Bob" (Age 90)
On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Charles Robert Glick (Bob) passed away peacefully at home in Bethesda. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Beatrice Glick; his three devoted sons, Bruce (Susan), Gary, and Kenny; five adoring grandchildren, Aaron (Mary), Renee (Mickey), David (Elisabeth), Samuel, and Nicole; and five beautiful great-grandchildren, Audrey, Colette, Avi, Billie, and Eli. Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's National Hospital at www.childrensnational.org/donate
