On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Charles Robert Glick (Bob) passed away peacefully at home in Bethesda. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Beatrice Glick; his three devoted sons, Bruce (Susan), Gary, and Kenny; five adoring grandchildren, Aaron (Mary), Renee (Mickey), David (Elisabeth), Samuel, and Nicole; and five beautiful great-grandchildren, Audrey, Colette, Avi, Billie, and Eli. Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's National Hospital at www.childrensnational.org/donate . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.