Rev. Fr. Charles G. Gonzalez, S.J.



On Saturday, February 23, 2019. A Jesuit for 62 years and a Priest for 51 years. He is survived by many loving relatives, including his cousins Lori Ellen Brigham and Carol Shae and a nephew Charles Gregory (Gregg) Champion with whom he was especially close. He was predeceased by his parents, Eleanor and Joseph Gonzalez and his sister, JoAnne Gonzalez Janicki.

Father Gonzalez had been teaching Theology at Georgetown and was active at Our Lady Queen of the Americas Parish. Friends may call on Wednesday, February 27, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Jesuit Residence at Wolfington Hall at Georgetown University. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Dahlgren Chapel of the Sacred Heart, also on the main Georgetown Campus on Thursday, February 28, at 10 a.m. Interment following at the Jesuit Community Cemetery.