Of Manassas, Virginia Charles "Chuck" Gray died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 He was the husband of the Late Grace E. Gray. Chuck is survived by his two sons James H. Gray (Yvonne) and Steven M. Gray (Sharon); a sister Mary Thompson; his grandchildren Dustin Gray and Caitlin Fringuelli; two great grandsons Brody and Jase Gray. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the National Memorial Park, Falls Church at 2 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held when the pandemic and social gatherings restrictions are eased. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Chuck's name to the Yorkshire Freewill Baptist Church, Building Fund, 7620 Chestnut St., Manassas, VA 20111. Guestbook available at