

Reverend Charles C. Green



On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Father Green was born July 22, 1938 in Washington, DC. Brother of Mary Middleton,Carolyn Brown Hildegarde, Wilton, Laurence , Paula and Michael Green. Brother of the late James,Jr., John, Irving, Paul and Brenda Green.

He attended DeSales School of Theology, Washington, DC and the Catholic University of America in preparation for his ordination to the Permanent Diaconate on September 10, 1988. Later, he studied at St. Joseph's Seminary in Washington, DC and Theological College before ordination as a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington on June 24, 1995 in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

His first assignment as a Parochial Vicar was to Saint Gabriel, Washington, DC; in 1996 as Parochial Vicar to Saint Augustine, Washington, DC; and in 2004 as Parochial Administrator to Assumption Parish, Washington, DC. He was assigned as Pastor of Assumption Parish in 2005. He retired in 2008 and was admitted to the Jeanne Jugan Residence.

A private Funeral Mass and Interment will be held with the immediate family. A Memorial Mass will be held on a future date.