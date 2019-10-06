

Charles Guerra

April 18, 1933 - September 17, 2019



Charles Guerra of Germantown, MD, died suddenly on September 17, 2019. He was 86. Guerra, who was born in Ludlow, MA, was a beloved music teacher for more than three generations of Washingtonians.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday October 13, 2019 at the BlackRock Center for the Arts, in the Terrace Studio & Patio: 12901 Town Commons Dr., Germantown, MD from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.