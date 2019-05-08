

Charles F. Halcombe "Bucky"

(Age 87)



Halcombe, Charles F. "Bucky" of Tamarac, Florida passed away peacefully in his home on December 1, 2018. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Dorothy; brothers Pete, Lefty, Richie, David and Don; sisters Pat, Emma Jean and Marti; and former partners Anastasios "Tykie" Cokas and Gerard Marier. He is survived by his beloved sister Anne, and his canine companion Manon. Bucky was born in Washington, DC. Professionally, he worked as a florist, hairdresser and for many years served in administrative roles at the law firm of Wilmer, Cutler and Pickering. A memorial will be held this Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Washington National Cemetery, 4101 Suitland Rd., Hillcrest Heights, MD 20746. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Out of the Closet.