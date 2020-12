Of Cambridge, passed away November 28, 2020. He was born in Washington, DC on September 26, 1942. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and three children Russell, Annette and Darren and three grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 12 at 12 p.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Mt. Airy, MD 21771. For service information please go to