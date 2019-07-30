Charles R. Harris, Sr
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He is survived by his four daughters, Jean M. Harris, Sharon A. Bean, Carol L. Harris and Sandra C. Harris; two sons, Charles R. Harris, Jr. and Michael A. Williams; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Ann Redmond; two brothers, Philip Harris, Sr. and James A. Harris, Sr.; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life for Mr. Harris will be held at Holy Comforter-St Cyprian Roman Catholic Church at 1357 East Capitol St., SE on Wednesday, July 31 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.