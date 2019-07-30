The Washington Post

CHARLES HARRIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES HARRIS.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Comforter-St Cyprian Roman Catholic Church
1357 East Capitol St.
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Comforter-St Cyprian Roman Catholic Church
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Charles R. Harris, Sr  

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He is survived by his four daughters, Jean M. Harris, Sharon A. Bean, Carol L. Harris and Sandra C. Harris; two sons, Charles R. Harris, Jr. and Michael A. Williams; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Ann Redmond; two brothers, Philip Harris, Sr. and James A. Harris, Sr.; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life for Mr. Harris will be held at Holy Comforter-St Cyprian Roman Catholic Church at 1357 East Capitol St., SE on Wednesday, July 31 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on July 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.