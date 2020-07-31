Charles Thomas Harrison III, affectionately nicknamed "Lil Tommy" and "Charlie Moe" by family and friends, was born on December 24, 1972 in Washington, DC to Charles Thomas Harrison Jr. and Nancy Harrison. Charles became a big brother to Keith Harrison at age five and quickly became a loving and protective older brother. Charles attended Our Lady Queen of Peace Elementary School and Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington D.C. Charles began playing basketball in elementary school and quickly developed a passion for the sport. He became a standout player at Archbishop Carroll High School and was ranked top ten in scoring and passing at the 1990 Nike All American camp. The same year, Hoop Scoop said of Charles' abilities, "He possesses the best jump shot of anybody in America." Charles attended Georgetown University in Washington, DC from 1990 to 1992 and started all 32 games as a freshman and was named to the Big East all-rookie team. In 1992 he transferred to Wake Forest University and helped lead the Demon Deacons to two consecutive "sweet sixteen" NCAA tournament appearances. After spending some time playing basketball overseas Charles settled in Temple Hills, MD, got married, and became a loving and devoted father to three beautiful daughters, Chayla, Layla, and Charley. Charles worked as a Human Resources Specialist with the Architect of the Capitol and continued fulfilling his passion for basketball through coaching and mentoring. Charles departed this life on July 14, 2020 and leaves to cherish his loving memory: parents, Charles and Nancy Harrison; three daughters, Chayla, Layla, and Charley Harrison; brother, Keith Harrison (Chanelle); nephew, Keith J. Harrison; grandmother, June Bell; former wife, Pamela Washington; uncle, Stephen "Butch" Harrison (Pamela); aunt, Karen Anderson; cousins, Kearey Smith (Laura), Leigh Smith (Tiffany), Marvin Williams (Chamekka), Marlon Williams, D'Nise Williams, Daria Ambush (Jeff) and Rachel Harrison; great aunts, Georgia Greenfield and Carolyn Sawyer (Thomas); great uncles, Robert (Kinley) and Larry Holloway (Faye); and devoted godparents, Beverly and James Bland. Charles leaves a host of additional relatives and friends. Services Saturday, August 1, 2020. For further information go to