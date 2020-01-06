

Charles A. Hawkins (Age 59)



Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

He is survived by his devoted wife Antoinette; two daughters, Ashley and Sydney; two sisters and three brothers and a host of other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785. Interment at National Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville, MD.

Services Entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Services.