CHARLES HAWKINS

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
Notice
Charles A. Hawkins (Age 59)  

Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
He is survived by his devoted wife Antoinette; two daughters, Ashley and Sydney; two sisters and three brothers and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785. Interment at National Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville, MD.
Services Entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 6, 2020
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300