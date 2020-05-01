

CHARLES STANLEY HAWVERMALE



Charles Stanley Havermale, 93, passed away on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Dolores Estella Hawvermale. They shared 68 years of marriage together.

He was born at Columbia Hospital in Washington D.C. He was the son of Silas and Hilda Hawvermale. He graduated from Central High School in Washington D.C. He was employed at Raleighs Haberdashery for 41 years and worked as a salesman of fine men's clothing. Known as "Stan the Man" to family and friends, he enjoyed family vacations to Ocean City, MD, with fishing on the bay. He loved to dance, enjoyed family dinners, working around his home and making his lawn beautiful!

He was a member of Franconia United Methodist Church. He will be remembered for his love for his family. Stan was drafted into the US Army at the end of World War II , trained as an infantryman at Camp Blanding, FL and served in Italy as a Private First Class during the occupation in 1945.

He is survived by his wife Dolores Estella Hamvermale, his son Charles S. Hawvermale Jr.; his daughters Brenda M. Lindsey, Lisa L. Hawvermale and Amber L. Alwes,;his sisterMargret Newsom; his nephews James Newsom and William Newsom and his many grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Silas and Hilda Hawvermale, and his grandson Jonathan Lindsey.

The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Park with interment at the Fairfax Memorial Park cemetery. The viewing will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Heartland Hospice Care, 3900 Jermantown Rd #460, Fairfax, VA 22030.