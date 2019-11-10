Charles D. Herb
Colonel Charles "Chuck" D. Herb passed away on October 28, 2019, in Haymarket, Virginia; he was 88 years old. Born on September 16, 1931, in Frackville, Pennsylvania, Chuck attended Virginia Tech University on a football scholarship, graduating in 1955. He later earned a Master's of Secondary Education at Northeastern University and attended the United States Army War College (graduate level) and the United States Army Command and General Staff College. A Vietnam War
veteran, he served as battalion commander of the 440th Signal Battalion in Germany. Chuck was married for 65 years to Ann Powell Herb, who survives him. Together they had seven children, 21 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to the Trinity Evangelical Church in Frackville, Pennsylvania, to help his childhood church defray winter heating costs (56 N. Balliet St., Frackville PA 17931).