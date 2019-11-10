The Washington Post

CHARLES HERB (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES HERB.
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Charles D. Herb  
Col., US Army (Ret.)  

Colonel Charles "Chuck" D. Herb passed away on October 28, 2019, in Haymarket, Virginia; he was 88 years old. Born on September 16, 1931, in Frackville, Pennsylvania, Chuck attended Virginia Tech University on a football scholarship, graduating in 1955. He later earned a Master's of Secondary Education at Northeastern University and attended the United States Army War College (graduate level) and the United States Army Command and General Staff College. A Vietnam War veteran, he served as battalion commander of the 440th Signal Battalion in Germany. Chuck was married for 65 years to Ann Powell Herb, who survives him. Together they had seven children, 21 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to the Trinity Evangelical Church in Frackville, Pennsylvania, to help his childhood church defray winter heating costs (56 N. Balliet St., Frackville PA 17931). An online guest book is available at

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Vietnam War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.