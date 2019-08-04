

CHARLES LESTER HOKE, JR.



Charles Lester Hoke, Jr. died July 25, 2019, at The Residences at Thomas Circle, Washington, DC.

Mr. Hoke was born July 26, 1939, in Emporia, Virginia, where he grew up, the son of the late Hattie (Powell) and Charles L. Hoke, Sr. He received his degree in foreign affairs at the University of Virginia. After military service, he worked for Caltex Oil in New York City and later joined the Sears international program and was sent for executive training to Washington, DC. During that time, he was an usher at the Washington National Cathedral, gave Sunday tours of the church, and married Mary Lucille (Celia) Coletta there in 1967, his wife of 52 years. Subsequently, he served with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) with postings in Rome, Italy, and Taegu, Korea. Returning to Washington, DC in the mid-1970s, he worked for the U.S. Department of Labor with its nationwide Job Service. In retirement, he managed an antiques buying service. Mr. Hoke was a member of area press, arts, music and social clubs, and an active participant in foreign policy groups.

Graveside service will be in Emporia, Virginia. A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Cathedral Association, 3101 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20016.