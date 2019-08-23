Charles R. Holder (Age 90)
On Monday, August 12, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. Charles served in WW2
and retired from the USPS in Montgomery County, MD.
He is predeceased by two brothers, Hallie Holder and Richard Holder, two sisters, Lucille Riggs and Myrtle Goldberg and brother-in-law, Alan Goldberg. Also survived by many nephews and nieces. Viewing and service will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. W, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, August 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. Donations may be made to Alan Goldberg to help with funeral expenses.