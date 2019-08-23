The Washington Post

CHARLES HOLDER

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Notice
Charles R. Holder (Age 90)  

On Monday, August 12, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. Charles served in WW2 and retired from the USPS in Montgomery County, MD.
 
He is predeceased by two brothers, Hallie Holder and Richard Holder, two sisters, Lucille Riggs and Myrtle Goldberg and brother-in-law, Alan Goldberg. Also survived by many nephews and nieces. Viewing and service will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. W, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, August 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. Donations may be made to Alan Goldberg to help with funeral expenses.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2019
bullet World War II
