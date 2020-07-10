1/1
CHARLES HOLLINS
Charles Henry Hollins  
Charles Henry Hollins transitioned to his eternal rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Norma Hollins, sons; Norman, Manuel and Charles Hollins; daughter, Charlene Hollins (McDonald), grandchildren; a sister, Betty L Payne plus other family and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held at Harvest Assembly Baptist Church, 8008 Fordson Rd., Alexandria, VA on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangement by Phillip Bell Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson, Funeral Service, P. A.   www.bmjfuneralservice.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Harvest Assembly Baptist Church
JUL
11
Service
10:30 AM
Harvest Assembly Baptist Church
