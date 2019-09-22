CHARLES HENRY HUNTER
On Sunday, September 15, 2019, of Lanham, MD. Charles was a Marine for 10 year and with Teamsters Local 639 for 32 years. He was predeceased in 2003, by his wife, Ramona Love Hunter. He is survived by two stepchildren, seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and three nephews. He will also be missed by his beloved mixed beagle Mollie. Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rte. 3 South), Bowie, MD followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment, Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.