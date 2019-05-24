Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES INTERRANTE. View Sign Service Information Caramenico Funeral Home 403 E Main Street Norristown , PA 19401 (610)-275-7777 Viewing 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM Caramenico Funeral Home 403 E Main Street Norristown , PA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Holy Saviour Church 407 E. Main Street Norristown , PA View Map Send Flowers Notice

INTERRANTE Dr. Charles Gabriel Interrante (Age 82) Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. Born in Norristown, he was the son of the late William and Mary (Melchiorre) Interrante. Dr. Interrante spent over 40 years of his career as a metallurgical engineer for the Federal Government at the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the National Institute of Standards and Technology where he made breakthroughs in the advancement of science and the storage of nuclear waste. Dr. Interrante has been recognized for his outstanding achievement in research and for original contributions to the field of metallurgy by The American Society for Metals, The American Society for Testing and Materials, and the Federal Government. He graduated from Lehigh University in 1963 with a PhD in Metallurgical Engineering. Dr. Interrante also served his country in the U.S. Army and was appointed reserve commissioned officer, second lieutenant in 1959, and first lieutenant in 1962. He served as a PhD lieutenant in the Army at Frankford Arsenal in Philadelphia from 1963-1965. Dr. Interrante loved dancing and jazz throughout his life, and was an accomplished trumpet player in his youth. His greatest joy was raising his daughters and spending time with his grandchildren. Dr. Interrante is survived by his three daughters, Mary E. Bondu (Francois), of Boulogne-Billancourt, France, Rachel Epstein (Ryan), of Houston, Texas, and Angela Adamo (Peter), of Wallington, New Jersey; five grandchildren: Morteza Erfani, Alice Bondu, Charles Bondu, Bianca Adamo, and Thomas Epstein; and one brother, Fred Interrante. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, June Carol Erfani, his grandson, Mohammad Erfani; and his brother, Augustine Interrante. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Caramenico Funeral Home, Main & Walnut Streets, Norristown, PA 19401. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed on

INTERRANTE Dr. Charles Gabriel Interrante (Age 82) Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. Born in Norristown, he was the son of the late William and Mary (Melchiorre) Interrante. Dr. Interrante spent over 40 years of his career as a metallurgical engineer for the Federal Government at the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the National Institute of Standards and Technology where he made breakthroughs in the advancement of science and the storage of nuclear waste. Dr. Interrante has been recognized for his outstanding achievement in research and for original contributions to the field of metallurgy by The American Society for Metals, The American Society for Testing and Materials, and the Federal Government. He graduated from Lehigh University in 1963 with a PhD in Metallurgical Engineering. Dr. Interrante also served his country in the U.S. Army and was appointed reserve commissioned officer, second lieutenant in 1959, and first lieutenant in 1962. He served as a PhD lieutenant in the Army at Frankford Arsenal in Philadelphia from 1963-1965. Dr. Interrante loved dancing and jazz throughout his life, and was an accomplished trumpet player in his youth. His greatest joy was raising his daughters and spending time with his grandchildren. Dr. Interrante is survived by his three daughters, Mary E. Bondu (Francois), of Boulogne-Billancourt, France, Rachel Epstein (Ryan), of Houston, Texas, and Angela Adamo (Peter), of Wallington, New Jersey; five grandchildren: Morteza Erfani, Alice Bondu, Charles Bondu, Bianca Adamo, and Thomas Epstein; and one brother, Fred Interrante. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, June Carol Erfani, his grandson, Mohammad Erfani; and his brother, Augustine Interrante. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Caramenico Funeral Home, Main & Walnut Streets, Norristown, PA 19401. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777.Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777. Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close