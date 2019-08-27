

Charles Jenkins Jr. "Charlie"



Charles "Charlie" Jenkins Jr., age 69 passed away peacefully Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Suburban Hospital surrounded by his family.

Charlie was born on August 21, 1950 in Bethesda, Maryland. He was the son of the late Frances and Charles Jenkins Sr. and survived by his sister Charlotte Gatton of Burtonsville.

Charlie has called Burtonsville, MD his home for the last 30 years and spent the last 3 years in retirement after 40 years in the construction industry.

Charlie was the center of his family and dedicated his life to making them happy.

He is survived by his beautiful wife of 38 years Lisa; son Brian; daughter, Kelly (husband Kevin); son, Tony (wife Gabrielle) and son, Shaun, as well as his six grandchildren, Dillon, Katelyn, Taylor, Bryce, Braydon, and Emerson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus Md. 20872, followed by services Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking to donate to Children's Mercy Hospital http://bit.ly/CharlieJenkinsMercy

Online condolences may be shared with his family at