

Charles Elsworth Jenkins (Age 78)



Of Great Falls, Virginia died peacefully on August 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 27, 1941 in Washington, DC, the son of Mary Facchina and Elsworth M. Jenkins.

Charlie graduated from Herndon High School and went on to the University of Richmond where he graduated in 1963, making him the first of his family to graduate college. While at the University of Richmond, he earned a B.S. in Business Administration and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. After serving in the U.S. Navy , he launched a successful career as a stockbroker at Bellamah, Newhouser and Barrett. In 1989 he went to Johnston, Lemon & Company where he diligently worked until his retirement in 2001. Always the life of the party, Charlie had a passion for decorating, antiquing, food, traveling, friends, and family. To those close to him, he was known for his ability to provide sound and reliable guidance when facing life's tough decisions.

A dedicated father, husband, grandfather, and friend, he is survived by his wife, Virginia Bell Jenkins; his daughters, Molly Elizabeth Jenkins, of the Shenandoah Valley and Lindsay Jenkins Monger and her husband, John Henry Monger IV, of Harrisonburg; his three stepchildren, Latané Beck Conant and her husband, Carson Victor Conant, of Chicago; Edward Catesby Beck and his wife, Katherine Gibson Beck, of Richmond; and Anne-Henley Beck of Chicago. He adored his eight grandsons, Catesby, Charles, Elsworth (Worth), Gibson, Ware, Watson, William (Billy), and Woodson (Woods).

A memorial service will be held in his honor at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Great Falls, VA on Friday, September 6 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .