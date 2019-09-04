The Washington Post

CHARLES JENKINS (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES JENKINS.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Episcopal Church
Great Falls, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Charles Elsworth Jenkins (Age 78)  

Of Great Falls, Virginia died peacefully on August 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 27, 1941 in Washington, DC, the son of Mary Facchina and Elsworth M. Jenkins.
 
Charlie graduated from Herndon High School and went on to the University of Richmond where he graduated in 1963, making him the first of his family to graduate college. While at the University of Richmond, he earned a B.S. in Business Administration and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he launched a successful career as a stockbroker at Bellamah, Newhouser and Barrett. In 1989 he went to Johnston, Lemon & Company where he diligently worked until his retirement in 2001. Always the life of the party, Charlie had a passion for decorating, antiquing, food, traveling, friends, and family. To those close to him, he was known for his ability to provide sound and reliable guidance when facing life's tough decisions.
A dedicated father, husband, grandfather, and friend, he is survived by his wife, Virginia Bell Jenkins; his daughters, Molly Elizabeth Jenkins, of the Shenandoah Valley and Lindsay Jenkins Monger and her husband, John Henry Monger IV, of Harrisonburg; his three stepchildren, Latané Beck Conant and her husband, Carson Victor Conant, of Chicago; Edward Catesby Beck and his wife, Katherine Gibson Beck, of Richmond; and Anne-Henley Beck of Chicago. He adored his eight grandsons, Catesby, Charles, Elsworth (Worth), Gibson, Ware, Watson, William (Billy), and Woodson (Woods).
 
A memorial service will be held in his honor at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Great Falls, VA on Friday, September 6 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 4, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.