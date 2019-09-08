CHARLES OSCAR JOHNSON
"Charlie"
A native Washingtonian and U.S. Army
Veteran, died peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019 surrounded by his family and beloved friend, Harry G. Robinson III. He is survived by two daughters, Robin Murrell and Jill Johnson- Bokelberg (Oliver); former wife, Deanna (neé Smith
); three grandchildren, Aja Murrell, Caleb Murrell, and Ava Bokelburg; sister, Barbara Maginley; brother, Edward Johnson (Valerie), and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including his devoted companion, Ava Vallott. He was predeceased by his father, Oscar Bernard Johnson, and mother, Ruth Ellen Steele. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by McQuire.