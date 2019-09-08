The Washington Post

CHARLES "Charlie" JOHNSON

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
A native Washingtonian and U.S. Army Veteran, died peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019 surrounded by his family and beloved friend, Harry G. Robinson III. He is survived by two daughters, Robin Murrell and Jill Johnson- Bokelberg (Oliver); former wife, Deanna (neé Smith); three grandchildren, Aja Murrell, Caleb Murrell, and Ava Bokelburg; sister, Barbara Maginley; brother, Edward Johnson (Valerie), and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including his devoted companion, Ava Vallott. He was predeceased by his father, Oscar Bernard Johnson, and mother, Ruth Ellen Steele. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by McQuire.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 8, 2019
