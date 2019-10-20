The Washington Post

CHARLES JOHNSON

CHARLES OSCAR JOHNSON "Charlie"  

A native Washingtonian and U.S. Army Veteran, died peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019 surrounded by his family and beloved friend, Harry G. Robinson III. He is survived by two daughters, Robin Murrell and Jill Johnson- Bokelberg (Oliver); former wife, Deanna (née Smith); three grandchildren, Aja Murrell, Caleb Murrell, and Ava Bokelburg; sister, Barbara Maginley; sister-in-law, Valerie Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including his devoted companion, Ava Vallott. He was predeceased by his father, Oscar Bernard Johnson, and mother, Ruth Ellen Steele. His brother, Edward Johnson, passed away recently. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Howard University Law School Dunbarton Chapel, 2900 Van Ness St. NW, Washington, DC 20008.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2019
