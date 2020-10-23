JOHNSON Charles Edward Johnson Charles Edward Johnson of Chevy Chase, MD, died peacefully in Salisbury, MD, on October 12, 2020. He was born on July 11, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY, to Charles D. and Lillian Johnson. "Charlie" as he was affectionately known, is survived by his wife, Frederica; his four children, Anne, Carol, David and Charles Jr.; his sister Eleanor; and his 10 grandchildren, Marc Lee, Christopher Lee, Kimberly Carlson Anderson, Eric Carlson, Jennifer Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Pete Johnson, Sally Johnson, Mac Johnson and Charlie Johnson; and four great grandchildren, Gwen Anderson, Lyla Anderson, Talia Carlson and Coraline Carlson. His sisters Dotty and Lillian predeceased him. He will be remembered for his love of building and fixing all kinds of things in his garage, reading constantly from his vast book collection, cooking for a crowd or simply for two, traveling to countries around the world, taking long walks almost daily, fishing with his children and grandchildren from the shore (but never IN the water!), and following and discussing national and local politics. He had a keen sense of humor and his ability to tell stories about people he had met or places he had been often kept family and friends entertained and laughing for hours. He was a constant observer and master storyteller. Charlie graduated from Franklin K. Lane HS in Brooklyn, New York, in 1943, and was drafted into the US Army to serve as a combat infantryman in the European theater during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1945 having been awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals, as well as various other campaign and personal awards. He was very proud of his service in the Army and in World War II. He was later honored by the French government that conferred on him the title of Chevalier of the Legion d'Honneur for his WWll service to France. After the war, Charlie attended City College of New York under the GI Bill and graduated with a degree in Business. He married Mary Newell Hayes, also a WWll veteran, in 1950. Mary passed away in 1996. After working in marketing and advertising sales for the publisher McMillan and the New York Herald Tribune newspaper, his career took to him to the US Department of Commerce as an international trade specialist, first in Manhattan and then in Washington, DC. At Commerce, he traveled the globe organizing and leading US trade missions and organized US participation in trade shows. He retired after 30 years of service in 1993. In 2000 he married Frederica Wheeler, a former colleague at the Commerce Department. A private service will be held at the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery in Crownsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Military Order of the Purple Heart, DELMARVA Chapter 570, PO Box 305, Wye Mills, MD 21061.A private service will be held at the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery in Crownsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Military Order of the Purple Heart, DELMARVA Chapter 570, PO Box 305, Wye Mills, MD 21061.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store