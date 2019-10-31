The Washington Post

CHARLES JONES (1973 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES JONES.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Charles Leroy Brooks Jones  

Charles Jones was a loving husband, father, and hard working entrepreneur. He passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, leaving behind a legacy infused with a zest for life, hard work, and perseverance. A proud veteran of the United States Army with a background in logistics and management, he always gave his all to whatever task he committed to. As the co-founder of Capital City Mambo Sauce alongside his wife, Arsha, Charles was the oil in the machine of their business, and made sure everything behind the scenes ran smoothly. He was a compassionate and generous leader that will be sorely missed by the local community. He is survived by Arsha and their four sons, Houston, Christian, Cameron, Caine, his mother, Glenda Brooks along with a host of family and friends. Everything he did was for them, and his physical absence in their lives can never be replaced. Service Private

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 31, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300