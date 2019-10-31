Charles Leroy Brooks Jones
Charles Jones was a loving husband, father, and hard working entrepreneur. He passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, leaving behind a legacy infused with a zest for life, hard work, and perseverance. A proud veteran of the United States Army
with a background in logistics and management, he always gave his all to whatever task he committed to. As the co-founder of Capital City Mambo Sauce alongside his wife, Arsha, Charles was the oil in the machine of their business, and made sure everything behind the scenes ran smoothly. He was a compassionate and generous leader that will be sorely missed by the local community. He is survived by Arsha and their four sons, Houston, Christian, Cameron, Caine, his mother, Glenda Brooks along with a host of family and friends. Everything he did was for them, and his physical absence in their lives can never be replaced. Service Private