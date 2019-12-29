CHARLES J. JONES, JR.
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine M. Jones. Loving Father, Grandfather and Uncle. He leaves a host of relatives and friends. Memorial service Friday January 3, 2019, at 15th Street Presbyterian Church, 1701 15th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009. Visitation 10 a.m. service 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations to 15th Street Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund for Charles J. Jones, Jr. Interment Private. Arrangements by Thibadeau Mortuary Services.