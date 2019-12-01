Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES JOYCE. View Sign Service Information Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C. 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax , VA 22032 (703)-425-9702 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax , VA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Church of the Good Shepard Braddock Road Fairfax , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

JOYCE CHARLES C. JOYCE On Monday November 25, 2019 Charles C. Joyce, loving husband, father and grandfather of eight passed away at his home in Fairfax, Virginia at the age of 85. Charles Joyce was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1934, and spent his early years in Manhasset, NY attending Saint Mary's Elementary School and Chaminade High School. He entered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1952 as a Grumman Scholar, earning a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1956 and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1958. A Distinguished Military Graduate of the ROTC program, he served as a Signal Officer in the Army Reserves for eight years reaching the rank of Captain. In 1961 he was selected for a scholarship program by the Mitre Corporation and in 1963 was awarded a Master of Science in Industrial Management at MIT's Sloan School of Management. Mr. Joyce played leadership roles in high technology from the very earliest stages of online computing and communications. He began his career at the Mitre Corporation in Bedford, Massachusetts planning for the application of integrated computer-communications technologies to military command and control functions. In 1963 he moved to the Washington DC area with a Mitre team formed to plan the National Military Command System serving the Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In 1967 he became the Director of Command, Control and Communications in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense. In 1969 he was asked by the incoming Nixon administration to design and oversee the implementation of the first secure integrated computer/communications systems in- stalled at the White House in the White House Situation Room. While detailed to the National Security Council, his work lead to the creation of the White House Office of Telecommunications Policy (OTP) in 1970. Mr. Joyce joined OTP as Assistant Director for Government Communications in 1971, promoting the effective integration of telecommunications systems serving the entire Federal Government. Following OTP Mr. Joyce returned to The Mitre Corporation, supporting various projects including the Army's Battlefield Systems Integration project. In 1979, Mr. Joyce left Mitre to become co-founder and President of Network Strategies Incorporated, a consulting firm established to assist corporations and governments at all levels to plan for the adoption of new and rapidly evolving technologies supporting data communications. Clients included the City of New York, New York State, the Defense Communications Agency, and many Fortune 500 companies. The firm was acquired by Ernst and Young in 1988, where Mr. Joyce served as a lead Partner until 1991. In 1993, Mr. Joyce joined with two other co-founders to form Integrex Systems Corporation, a systems engineering firm devoted to design and implementation of integrated campus-wide networks for clients in the health-care and higher education markets. He served as Vice President for Finance and Administration of Integrex until it was sold to DAOU Systems, a public company in the same market. After his final retirement from industry in 1997, Mr. Joyce was an active volunteer in the Northern Virginia area. He served four years as president of what is now the Friends of the Center for the Arts at George Mason University (GMU), followed by four years as Chairman of the Arts at Mason Board, the advisory board to the College of Visual and Performing Arts at GMU. In September 2009 he agreed to take on the task of reconstituting the dormant Advisory Board to the Dean of the Volgenau School of Engineering at GMU, and has served since then as the Chairman of that Board. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia. Mr. Joyce was an active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Burke, VA, having served for ten years as Treasurer of the Church during a period including construction of major additions to the church's facilities. He also served as Chair of the committee responsible for repairing and upgrading the organ at the church in 2011. He was a member of the Country Club of Fairfax for over 30 years and served a term on its Board of Directors. He married Nancy Shields of Boston, Massachusetts in 1958. The couple had three children. They were divorced in 1982. In 1985 he married Shirley Ann Petersen and lived in Fairfax County, Virginia until his death. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Joyce; his brother Thomas Joyce of Manhasset, NY; his son by his first marriage, Richard M. Joyce of Jersey City, NJ; step-daughter Donna Davis of Leesburg, VA; step-son Mark Petersen of Sterling, VA and grandchildren Emma, Clare, Isabelle, Noah, Miranda, Stephanie, Sara and Grace. There will be a visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home on Braddock Road in Fairfax VA on Thursday December 5th from 4 to 7 p.m.. A funeral service will be held at Church of the Good Shepard on Braddock Road in Fairfax at 10 a.m. on Saturday December 7. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Church of the Good Shepard or Life with Cancer (at www.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com

Joyce of Jersey City, NJ; step-daughter Donna Davis of Leesburg, VA; step-son Mark Petersen of Sterling, VA and grandchildren Emma, Clare, Isabelle, Noah, Miranda, Stephanie, Sara and Grace. There will be a visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home on Braddock Road in Fairfax VA on Thursday December 5th from 4 to 7 p.m.. A funeral service will be held at Church of the Good Shepard on Braddock Road in Fairfax at 10 a.m. on Saturday December 7. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Church of the Good Shepard or Life with Cancer (at www.lifewithcancer.org ). www.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019 