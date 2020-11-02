

CHARLES KEMP, JR.

Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Devoted father of Jeannette, Kimberly, Allison, Ava, Aprill, Charlotte and stepdaughters, Robbyn (Robert), Tammi (Kevin) and Toni. Also survived by his grandchildren, Valencia, Keia, Meia, Charles, Taniyia, Jasmine, Raymond, Randall, Ronald, Aaricka, Crystal, Marcus, Kevin, Keon, Channa and Elvonia; brother, Winston, sister-in-law, Patricia (James) and dear friend, Ethel London, a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Raye, parents, Sarah and Charlie, brothers, William (Emily) and DeEster (Brita), Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 6, at From the Heart Church Ministries, 24 Kennedy Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011 from the Interment at 11 a.m. Service available via Zoom. Arrangements by Hodges & Edwards Funeral Home.



