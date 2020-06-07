CHARLES "Chuck" KENDALL
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles H. Kendall "Chuck"  (Age 71)  
Of Queenstown, MD passed May 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Martha Kendall; son of the late Charles R. and Ursula C. Kendall. He graduated from St. Johns College High School in Washington, DC in 1967; and was a 1972 graduate of George Washington University. Chuck was employed for 30 years by Anne Arundel County Public Schools as a Transportation Director. A memorial mass will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows, Centreville, MD at a later date. Contributions made to Sisters Academy of Baltimore, 139 First Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21227 or www.sistersacademyofbaltimore.org. www.fhnfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 5, 2020
I worked with Chuck at AACPS from 1995-2006. He was a true gentleman and consummate professional. Please accept my sincerest condolences on your loss. God Bless!
Bob Leib
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved