Charles H. Kendall "Chuck" (Age 71)
Of Queenstown, MD passed May 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Martha Kendall; son of the late Charles R. and Ursula C. Kendall. He graduated from St. Johns College High School in Washington, DC in 1967; and was a 1972 graduate of George Washington University. Chuck was employed for 30 years by Anne Arundel County Public Schools as a Transportation Director. A memorial mass will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows, Centreville, MD at a later date. Contributions made to Sisters Academy of Baltimore, 139 First Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21227 or www.sistersacademyofbaltimore.org. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.