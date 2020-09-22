1/1
CHARLES KREAR
1930 - 2020
Charles R. Krear "Charlie"  
August 18, 1930 - September 16, 2020  Charles R. Krear "Charlie" (Age 90) of Lorton, VA passed away on September 16,2020 at home. Charlie was born to Mary and Leo Krear in River Falls, WI. Charlie joined the US Army in 1949. Charlie was a 20-year Army veteran honorably serving in the Korean War, a real estate Agent and Broker. One of Charlie's crowning accomplishments was to have sold the most houses in Fairfax County in 1970! Charlie was also a lifetime member of VFW Post 7916, American Legion Post 162, Moose Lodge #583, and an avid golfer. Charlie was a bigger than life character, loved and respected by many. Preceded in death by his parents, and his son, James (Jim) R Krear, and four brothers Donald J, Leo G, Milton, and Morris. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Delores (Dee) M. Krear; two brothers John and David Krear; one sister, Patricia (Pat) Krear Walker, and his sister-in-law, Esther Johnson. Charlie was also beloved by nieces and nephews: Deanna Ryals, Rita Smith, Terri Stillman, Donna Cole, Mike Krear, Matthew Walker, Angela Walker, Jodi Kunitz, Julianne Ingoldsby, Joe Krear, Jason Krear, Karrie Krear, Maria Stella Watson, Brad Krear, Bryan Krear, Debbie Krear, and many grand nieces and nephews.  Visitation: Wednesday, September 23, 20206 - 8 p.m. at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home 13318 Occoquan Rd. Woodbridge, VA. Funeral Mass: Thursday September 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Of Angels Catholic Church, Woodbridge, VA , Burial: Thursday September 24, 2020 at Mount Comfort Cemetery Alexandria, VA 12:30 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 22, 2020.
