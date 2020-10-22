1/1
CHARLES LANGYHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles E. Langyher, lll "Charlie"  
Charles E. Langyher, lll "Charlie" passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many.  He is survived by Lorraine, his wife of 65 years; Larry and Patricia, Laurie and Ed, Colleen and Dave, predeceased by Kenny. He was a loving grandfather to five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.  Charlie, a friend of Bill W. for 46 years dedicated himself to bringing inspiration and hope to others on the road to recovery. Family will receive friends at the Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD 20735 on October 26, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow immediately after at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Lee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Lee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Burial
Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD 20735
(301) 868-0900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved