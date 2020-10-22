CHARLES LANGYHER



Charles E. Langyher, lll "Charlie"

Charles E. Langyher, lll "Charlie" passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many. He is survived by Lorraine, his wife of 65 years; Larry and Patricia, Laurie and Ed, Colleen and Dave, predeceased by Kenny. He was a loving grandfather to five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Charlie, a friend of Bill W. for 46 years dedicated himself to bringing inspiration and hope to others on the road to recovery. Family will receive friends at the Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD 20735 on October 26, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow immediately after at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.



