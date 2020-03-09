The Washington Post

CHARLES LEASE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES LEASE.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Charles Oliver Lease  

Beloved son of Kathryn Camille McCoy and Charles Wilson Lease, Jr.; stepson of Narda Livia Olivo Vargas; father of Bethany Silvia Lease; grandson of the late Beth Meade McCoy, Charmaine Louise Eyler and Charles Wilson Lease, Sr., passed suddenly on Friday, February 14, 2020. He is survived by a host of family and friends. Please join us for a celebration of his life. A Memorial Service for Charles will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 6905 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770. Telephone: (301) 785-0800. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Charles' name.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.