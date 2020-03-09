Charles Oliver Lease
Beloved son of Kathryn Camille McCoy and Charles Wilson Lease, Jr.; stepson of Narda Livia Olivo Vargas; father of Bethany Silvia Lease; grandson of the late Beth Meade McCoy, Charmaine Louise Eyler and Charles Wilson Lease, Sr., passed suddenly on Friday, February 14, 2020. He is survived by a host of family and friends. Please join us for a celebration of his life. A Memorial Service for Charles will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 6905 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770. Telephone: (301) 785-0800. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Charles' name.