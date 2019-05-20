The Washington Post

CHARLES LEE "Charlie" LATTEA

John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD
21401
(410)-263-4422
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
CHARLES LEE LATTEA  

Charles Lee Lattea, "Charlie," went home to be with his Lord May 17, 2019, at Sunrise of Annapolis. He is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Marie and Karen Lee, and Karen's spouse Kevin Owings Driscoll. Charlie also dearly loved his grandchildren, Colleen Hays and Evan Hays and his spouse Amy Hays, and his two great grandchildren, Jackson and Liliana. Dear friends at Sunrise who will miss him include Margaret "Maggie". Visitation will start at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 21 at John M. Taylor Funeral Home in Annapolis, 147 Duke of Gloucester St, Annapolis, MD 21401 followed immediately by the funeral service at noon. Charlie will be buried at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on May 20, 2019
