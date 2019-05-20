

CHARLES LEE LATTEA



Charles Lee Lattea, "Charlie," went home to be with his Lord May 17, 2019, at Sunrise of Annapolis. He is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Marie and Karen Lee, and Karen's spouse Kevin Owings Driscoll. Charlie also dearly loved his grandchildren, Colleen Hays and Evan Hays and his spouse Amy Hays, and his two great grandchildren, Jackson and Liliana. Dear friends at Sunrise who will miss him include Margaret "Maggie". Visitation will start at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 21 at John M. Taylor Funeral Home in Annapolis, 147 Duke of Gloucester St, Annapolis, MD 21401 followed immediately by the funeral service at noon. Charlie will be buried at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville at a later date.

