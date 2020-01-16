

CHARLES LEWIS KORYDA, JR.



Charles Lewis Koryda, Jr. passed away on December 17, 2019 at his home in Springfield, VA. Chuck was the eldest child of Charles and Mary Jane (Jaquay) Koryda, and was born in West Virginia on September 18, 1951. The family moved to McLean, Virginia in 1959, and Chuck lived in the area for the rest of his life. Chuck graduated from McLean High School in 1969.

Chuck is survived by his sisters, Barbara Koryda Biallas (David), and Patricia Jane Koryda; his nephews Jeffrey (Ashleigh) and Michael Biallas, Jason Morris and Richard Holroyd; his step-siblings, Tom Moon (Kim), and Nancy Moon-Rush (Joachim), and his step-mother, Margaret Moon Koryda. Chuck was predeceased by his parents and his beloved brother, Rick.

There will be a Celebration of Chuck's Life on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church, Henry Hall, 432 Van Buren Street, Herndon, VA. Please join us in saying good-bye to Chuck and bring your stories, we would love to hear them.