

Charles Little "Chick"

Colonel, US Army (Ret.)



Of Alexandria, VA, beloved husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, and good friend passed away peacefully December 12, 2019. Charles was born in 1938 and grew up in Pennsylvania. He graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in Horticulture and received his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps Program (ROTC) at that time. He was a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, with Military Intelligence and National Security Management courses.

Colonel Little's assignments included several tours of Vietnam. He served as a military intelligence officer with distinction and honor and received the Bronze Star with one oak leaf cluster, Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (6), and Armed Forced Reserve Medal. After 32 years of service, Colonel Little retired from the U.S. Army and continued to serve his country by joining the U.S. State Department, traveling the world to dozens of US embassies, until his full retirement 20 years later.

Chick was an accomplished crew coach for Fort Hunt High School and West Potomac High School. His hobbies also included bicycling and swimming. He was a member of the Horticultural Society and grew orchids in his own green house; and was a passionate collector of toy cars and trains.

Chick is survived by Evelyn Little, his wife of 51 years, and his two children, James Little of Lake Ridge, VA, and Chris Little of Alexandria VA; his sister, Dolores Little of Pennsylvania, and sister-in-law Roberta Martin of Pennsylvania, and many cousins and other family members. He is predeceased by his parents, James and Juliette Little. He will be missed by all who knew him and whose lives he touched.