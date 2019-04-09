Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES "CHARLIE BUCK" LYLES Jr..



Charles Lyles, Jr.

1931-2019

"Charlie Buck"



On April 3, 2019, the Lord called home one of his children, Charles Lyles, Jr. of Washington, DC. Mr. Lyles was predeceased by his mother Isabella Lyles and father Charles Lyles; his daughter, Victoria Lyles; and two sons, Charles D. Lyles and Garnell Lyles, all of Washington, DC. Mr. Lyles leaves behind a loving wife, Veronica Lyles. Their love and relationship have sustained for over 57 years. Mr. Lyles, affectionately call "Charlie Buck" by his friends is remembered throughout Washington, DC for his fun-loving nature and love of "craps" and playing cards. Mr. Lyles leaves behind four children, Sharon Lyles of Washington, DC, Deborah Lyles (Darryl) of Chicago, IL, Charles Lyles (Sylvia) of Fort Washington, MD, and Richard Lyles of Oxon Hill, MD. Mr. Lyles had nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and friends.

Mr. Lyles's homegoing will be on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE, Washington, DC. The viewing will happen at 1 p.m. and the homegoing will start at 2 p.m. Family will receive guests at the family home in Washington, DC on Thursday, April 11, 2019.