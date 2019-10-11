CHARLES MARCELLUS ROBINSON, SR.
Age 85, of Capital Heights, MD, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019. He was educated in Washington, DC and worked as a Correctional Officer for DC Department of Corrections for more than 20 years before he retired. He was a veteran of Korean War
and served in the US Army. Charles is preceded in death by Doris L. Robinson (mother) Doris C. Robinson (wife) Gerald Robinson (son) and Erica Miller (granddaughter). Charles is survived by Charles Jr., Roxanne, Harvey, and Alicia (Mark); two sisters,; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover Road Hyattsville, MD 20785.