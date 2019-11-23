|
MARCUS CHARLES HENRY MARCUS Charles Henry Marcus, died on November 22, 2019 after an extended illness at the age of 92. Born in New York, "Charlie" or "Buddy" as he was known for decades, was a man of many interests and talents. The owner of a large trucking company in his early years; a distinguished pioneer in automobile safety as one of the earliest safety engineers in what became the United States Department of Transportation, and later, as a safety engineer at NASA sites the world over, his professional accomplishments were as storied as they were varied. A tireless and committed student, for 20 years Charlie worked his way through the University of Maryland attaining an A.A., B.A, M.Ed. and ultimately, an Ed.D - all at night and all while working full-time. He was obsessive about his hobbies, including as a golfer, dog and music lover. For decades, he and Barbara traveled the globe taking in the splendor of points near and far. Of all his achievements, interests and pursuits, his greatest passions and pride were reserved for his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara Francine, his beloved children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by his father, Julius; mother, Rose; sister, Anita Scharf, and his loving daughter-in-law, Deborah Ann Johnston. He is survived by his cherished and devoted wife, Barbara Francine; his children, Bruce, Julius "Otis" (Pam), Rebecca (Kelly Murray); grandchildren, Brendon Johnston (Amanda), Daniel (Emily), Austin, Madeleine, Erin, Zachary; great-grandchildren, Dylan Johnston, Bryce Johnston, Colton Johnston. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Chapel at Judean Memorial Garden, Olney, MD with interment immediately following. Shiva will be observed on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at 3200 Leisure World Boulevard, Silver Spring, Maryland 20906. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions be made in Charlie's name to Jewish Social Services Agency, 200 Wood Hill Road, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Arrangements by Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington contract.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 23, 2019
