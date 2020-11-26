of Arlington, Virginia, passed away November, 23, 2020. He was born November 29, 1933 in Wamego, KS, son of George H and Nellie (VanHole) Marstall. Charlie was a member of Saint Charles Catholic Church, and a Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus Edward Douglas White Council #2473 in Arlington, VA. He was married to Loretta Carlo, who passed away February 12, 2008. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Ann Ruding of Fredericksburg, Va, granddaughters, Lisa Ruding Lynn, and L. Ruding, both of Fredericksburg, Va, and great-grandchildren, Phillip S. Lynn and Elizabeth Grace Lynn; two brothers, Lawrence E Marstall, St. Marys, KS, and Kenneth P. Marstall, Topeka, KS. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, George L. Marstall, James J. Marstall, and Norman F. Marstall. Mr. Marstall will lie in state at Murphy Funeral Home, Arlington, VA on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Catholic Church in Arlington, VA, November 30, 2020, at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, Arlington, VA