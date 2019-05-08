CHARLES DANIEL MARTIN, JR.
On Thursday, May 2, 2019; Charles D. Martin, Jr. of Severn, MD was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife LaTonya Burgess-Martin; his father Charles D. Martin, Sr., two sons, Charles D. Martin, III and Kevin L. Martin; one sister, Karen R. Martin and nephew, Jonathan Jenkins. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Odessa Spencer Martin. Family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Galilee Baptist Church, 2101 Shadyside Avenue, Suitland, MD from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.