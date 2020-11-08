1/1
CHARLES MARTIN Sr.
CHARLES D. MARTIN, sr.  
On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Charles D. Martin, Sr., departed this life peacefully at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife Odessa C. Martin and son Charles D. Martin, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter Karen R. Martin, one brother, three grandsons, one daughter-in-law, a special friend of 22 years, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.www.stricklandfuneralservices.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
