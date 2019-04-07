Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES McCLURE.



CHARLES HUME McCLURE



On Tuesday, April 2, 2019 Hume McClure, age 77, of Kensington, MD passed away after a brief illness. Beloved husband of the late Frances "Fran" McClure; devoted father of Ann McClure (partner, Wayne On Tuesday, April 2, 2019 Hume McClure, age 77, of Kensington, MD passed away after a brief illness. Beloved husband of the late Frances "Fran" McClure; devoted father of Ann McClure (partner, Wayne Smith ) and Carrie Lee (husband, Frank); cherished grandfather of Meredith and Jackson Lee. His only brother, Scott, died in 2007 (Scott's wife, Frances, survives him.)

A memorial service at North Chevy Chase Christian Church, 8814 Kensington Parkway, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, Friends of Brookside Gardens or North Chevy Chase Christian Church.

For more information, and to sign the family guest book, please visit: