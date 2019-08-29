McGUIRE Charles Whitney MCGuire (Age 97) Of Vienna, VA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA. Charles was born September 23, 1921 in Denver, CO. He graduated with a BS in Engineering from UC Berkley and an MBA in Engineering from George Washington University in Washington, DC. His long career as an engineer began in 1948 and continued until his retirement in 2005. From 1962-1971 he was employed as a NASA engineer where he worked on the Apollo Space Program. Then from 1971-2005, he worked as an executive for the Department of Transportation in the Office of the Secretary. During World War II Charles was in the U.S. Air Corps where he rose to the rank of Major. He flew as a navigator for a group of airmen known as the "Carpetbaggers" on 35 night missions over Europe and was recently awarded the Legion of Honor medal from the French Government for his efforts to liberate Nazi-occupied France. This is the highest honor awarded to a non-French citizen. Charles was also a devoted father and husband. As with many dedicated fathers, he carpooled five children to soccer games, music lessons, swim team practices, ice skating, and all the various activities children enjoy as they grow. He was active in the Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts for many years, worked with the Vienna Youth Soccer League, volunteered in the DC school system and the local library, taught Sunday school and served as an Elder at his family church. In addition he was very active at the Department of Transportation in fundraising to benefit senior citizens. In his spare time Charles was an avid reader and a gifted storyteller. He and his wife Donna, who predeceased him in 2014, also loved to travel the world and to spend time with their children and grandchildren. He is survived by two sons, Bruce W. McGuire of Virginia Beach VA, Kevin C. McGuire of Vienna VA, and three daughters, Leslie A. McGuire of Tacoma WA, Kimmi S. Kearney of Keaau HI, and Diana J. McGuire of Roanoke VA. He has five grandchildren, Jake, Micaela, Christy, Duncan and Lily and three great-grandchildren, Calissa, Kendrick and Kai. During the last years of his life, Charles was cared for by the wonderful staff at The Memory Center in Virginia Beach, VA and by Gloria Joseph who made his days brighter and grew to love him dearly. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 30 at 2 p.m. at Lewinsville Presbyterian Church at 1724 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean, VA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Interim Hospice at 516 S. Independence Blvd, Suite 106, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 who provided kind, compassionate and loving care for Charles the week prior to his passing. His family will always be eternally grateful to them. Online condolences and fond memories of Charles may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com www.moneyandking.com
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 29, 2019