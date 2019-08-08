The Washington Post

Charles McNulty

Notice
Charles F. McNulty  

Passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; six children, Catherine, John (Jane), Frank, Thomas (Maura), Melanie, Michael (Tami); and eight grandchildren; his sisters, Clarita Piccatti and Melanie Licata.
Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home on Braddock Road. Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd., Vienna VA, at 11 a.m. on August 10, 2019. Burial will be immediately following mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the IHM Retirement Home, Camilla Hall, Malvern PA.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 8, 2019
