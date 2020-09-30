1/1
CHARLES MILLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

charles r. miller  
On Wednesday July 22, 2020, Charles R. Miller father of Keith T. Cunningham; daughter-in-law Catherine Gardner; brother of Joseph Spencer, William Miller and preceded in death by brothers Randolph and Edward Miller; grandfather of Kellyn Williams and Sean Gardner. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation on Friday October 2, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fort Lincoln Chapel and Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladenburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
3018645090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved