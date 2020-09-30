CHARLES MILLER

Or Copy this URL to Share



charles r. miller

On Wednesday July 22, 2020, Charles R. Miller father of Keith T. Cunningham; daughter-in-law Catherine Gardner; brother of Joseph Spencer, William Miller and preceded in death by brothers Randolph and Edward Miller; grandfather of Kellyn Williams and Sean Gardner. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation on Friday October 2, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fort Lincoln Chapel and Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladenburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722.



